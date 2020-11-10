19-year-old charged with illegally supplying gun to Kyle Rittenhouse

Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man who prosecutors allege purchased and supplied the gun used by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shootings of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Dominick Black, of Kenosha, faces two felony counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a minor, causing death, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court. If he's found guilty, he faces up to 6 years in prison per count.

When reached by NBC News, Black’s attorney declined to comment on his client’s case at this time.

The complaint says Black told authorities that over the summer he received money for the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from Rittenhouse, his friend, who was too young to have legally purchased the weapon himself.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges after fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during a protest on Aug. 25 over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While Rittenhouse admitted to the shootings, his lawyers claim he acted in self-defense.

According to the criminal complaint against Black, the weapon used in the shootings was purchased on May 1 at the Wisconsin gun store Ladysmith Ace Home Center by Black, who prosecutors claim was “aware” Rittenhouse could not have made the purchase himself. Since Rittenhouse was an Illinois resident he also did not have an Illinois Firearm Owner Identification card, so the pair agreed to have the weapon stored at Black’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha, the complaint says.

On Aug. 23, black Kenosha resident Jacob Blake was shot 7 times in the back by a white police officer. Protesters took to the streets after a video of the shooting began circulating online.

According to the criminal complaint, Black enlisted the help of Rittenhouse in guarding the Kenosha car dealership Car Source from property damage and looting. The complaint stated Black “volunteered to go out after curfew” and “asked Mr. Rittenhouse to join him.”

In interviews, the owner of Car Source has denied requesting help from either Black or Rittenhouse in protecting his dealership during the protests.

The pair went to Black’s stepfather’s house on Aug. 25, the complaint says, where Black gave Rittenhouse the gun. Hours later, Rittenhouse would allegedly use that gun to fatally shoot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injure a third, Gaige Grosskreutz, during the protests.

The shootings were captured on video and shared on social media.

At an initial court appearance via video on Monday, Black’s attorney, Robert Keller, said his client —who’s being held in Kenosha County Jail — lives with his mother in Kenosha and has no criminal history. Court Commissioner Loren Keating set Black’s bail at $2,500 and also ordered Black to have no contact with Rittenhouse or Gaige Grosskreutz, who was allegedly shot in the arm by Rittenhouse.

In that same court appearance, Rittenhouse —who’s also held at Kenosha County Jail — had his bail set to $2 million.

In addition to facing up to 12 years in prison, Black faces fines of up to $20,000 for both Class H felonies, according to the criminal complaint. He’s due back in court Nov. 19.