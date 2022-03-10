2 arrested after body found in concrete in bathtub, Honolulu police say

Two men were apprehended in California on Wednesday after the body of an elderly man was found encased in concrete in a bathtub at a Honolulu home, officials said.

Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested in Southern California by Los Angeles police and U.S. marshals, Honolulu police said in a statement. Both men had been wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

The body was discovered encased in concrete at a home in Honolulu on Tuesday, one day after police were first called to the residence, police have said.

Officers were first called to the home on Hawaii Loa Ridge on Monday morning for a missing person case, but found Baron, who said he lived there and was in a relationship with the homeowner, police said.

The relative who requested the welfare check last communicated with the missing person around the beginning of February and said the victim may have been traveling, police Lt. Deena Thoemmes told reporters Tuesday.

Police saw the bathtub with a concrete like substance in it at that time, but there were no arrests, she said.

“The initial case was a missing person investigation. It was not a criminal case,” Thoemmes said at the time.

When homicide detectives chipped away at the concrete Tuesday they smelled the decomposition, she said.

The 73-year-old victim has not been identified.

Baron was found on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim that was bound for Mexico, Honolulu police said in a statement.

Hannon was arrested near an intersection in Inglewood, police said.

They were being held Wednesday night and charges were pending. It was not clear if either man had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.