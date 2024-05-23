2 arrested in minibike gang assault on ‘90210’ actor Ian Ziering in Hollywood

A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday in connection with a New Year’s Eve assault on “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Ian Ziering by a group of people on minibikes in Hollywood.

Search warrants were executed at two Los Angeles-area residences Tuesday, leading to the arrests of 20-year-old Jacob Esteban Hernandez and 40-year-old Angie Teresa Guizar, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

The assault and car vandalism altercation, which the LAPD said involved at least four members of a “minibike gang,” was reported at about 3 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue. In an Instagram post, the “90210” and “Sharknado” star said he was stuck in traffic with one of his two young daughters in his car when the minibikers “approached aggressively.”

“In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car,” Ziering wrote. “This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

Part of the confrontation in the heart of Hollywood was captured on videos posted to social media. The videos and information provided by witnesses helped investigators identify the suspects, police said.

At least one of the videos showed someone swinging an object at Ziering, nearly striking him.

“After the assault, the minibike riders vandalized the motorist’s vehicle while his 10-year-old child remained in the front seat,” the LAPD said in its statement announcing the arrests. “The victim and his child did not sustain any serious injuries.”

Hernandez was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism with a bail set at $50,000, while Guizar was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Her bail was set at $30,000. The case will be presented to the county prosecutor’s office to determine charges.

It was not immediately clear whether the two suspects have attorneys. Jail records did not indicate an initial court date.

Anyone with information regarding the assault and vandalism was urged to call Hollywood Division Detective Douglass Hall at 213-972-2971.

Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.