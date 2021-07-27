2 Atlanta officers suspended after video of cuffed woman apparently getting kicked in head

Atlanta police have suspended two officers, including a sergeant, after a video surfaced on social media Monday apparently showing a handcuffed woman being kicked in the face, officials said.

The video, which was posted on Instagram, shows a woman on her stomach on the ground while her wrists are handcuffed behind her back. A male officer appears to kick her in the face after she lifts up her head. Another officer appears to see the kick, but does not immediately respond.

NBC News has not independently verified the video and it was not clear who shot it, nor what happened immediately before or after the video was recorded.

According to a statement from the Atlanta police released Monday, an unnamed sergeant kicked the unidentified woman in the head. The sergeant is now on unpaid suspension while the second officer, who was also not identified, was placed on administrative assignment, police said.

“Upon reviewing the video, the actions of the sergeant appear to be unacceptable and we are also concerned with the apparent lack of reaction from another officer present during the incident. The decision was made to immediately relieve both employees from duty," the statement said.

“The actions of those in the video appear to fall outside our standard and training. However, it is important for the Office of Professional Standards to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding this incident.”

Chief Rodney Bryant will review the investigation’s findings and determine a final course of action, police said.

Police said the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday when officers were dispatched to a call about an armed person. The caller said a “female was walking around and had pointed a gun at several people,” according to police.

Responding officers’ became concerned with the woman’s health, police said, and she was transported to a hospital for evaluation. She was not charged, police said.

A police spokesman declined on Tuesday to name the two officers who are being investigated.