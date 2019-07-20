Breaking News Emails
Five people, including two children, are dead and seven others are reportedly injured after three vehicles collided on a highway near Telferner, Texas, southwest of Houston.
The accident on Saturday morning involved an 18-wheeler, a heavy-duty pickup truck and a large passenger van, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ruben San Miguel.
Five people traveling in the van were killed, he said, including three adults — two men and one woman — and two children. At least one other person in the van was flown to a hospital in Houston. The Department of Public Safety is working to determine the total number of people who were in the van, a 2016 Ford, during the accident.
"The white van was driving in the left lane," San Miguel said, noting they were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 59. "The truck was driving in the right lane just north of Telferner. For reasons under investigation, the van struck the left rear side of the semi trailer with the front right of the van."
The driver of the van lost control and crossed the center median, running head-on into a 2016 Ford F250 truck traveling south. The passengers of that vehicle, a man and woman, were taken to a nearby hospital in Victoria, Texas, where they are in serious but stable condition.
Ten people were traveling inside the van, according to the Victoria Advocate. Besides the five people killed, a total of seven people were injured and taken to the hospital, the Advocate reported.
The truck driver was able to safely stop on the shoulder a quarter mile from the site of the accident.