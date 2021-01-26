2 children hit by gunfire outside Atlanta

Two children were hit by gunfire in an Atlanta suburb and police are searching for four men who drove away from the scene, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at the Indian Creek Apartments in DeKalb County, about 11 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, police said.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Dekalb County, Ga., on Jan. 25, 2021. WXIA

The wounded children and a third youngster, hurt by broken glass, were treated at a local hospital before two were released, authorities said. That third child was kept overnight but is expected to survive, officials said.

Four men, who were last seen in a green or black Dodge Charger, are being sought for questioning. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspects knew the children who were wounded.

"The shooters have not been identified," DeKalb County police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.

None of the adults inside the apartment with the three young victims, between the ages of 7 and 11, were injured.