2 children killed while playing mini-golf in Florida after truck crashes into course

Two young siblings were killed Friday after a man drove onto a miniature golf course in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Authorities identified the driver as Scott Donaldson, who allegedly drove his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado onto the Coconut Creek Golf and Maze, according to the Panama City Beach Police. Two unidentified children, a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, were hit as they were playing mini-golf with their family.

Police respond to a car crash at Coconut Creek Golf and Maze in Panama City Beach, Fla., on Dec. 4, 2020. WJHG

One died at the scene of the crash and the other died at a nearby hospital.

The siblings were part of a family that was visiting from Louisville, Kentucky, a spokeswoman for the city told The Associated Press.

The Coconut Creek Golf and Maze was closed Saturday, according to a Facebook post which included a Bible verse on grief.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted,” the business wrote.

Panama City Beach Police’s traffic homicide unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," PCBPD spokesperson Debbie Ward said in a statement. "We have had grief counselors and clergy with the family since this happened."