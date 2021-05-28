2 dead, 10 missing after boat overturns near Key West, Florida

At least two people have died and 10 others are missing after a boat overturned off the coast of Florida on Thursday afternoon.

Eight people were rescued at about 1 p.m. about 18 miles southwest of Key West, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Multiple units are searching for the remaining passengers who were on the boat that flipped over, NBC Miami reported.

#BREAKING @USCG assets rescued 8 people and recovered 2 bodies from the water at approximately 1 p.m., Thursday, 18 miles southwest of #KeyWest. #USCG assets are currently searching for another 10 possible people in the water.



— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 27, 2021

The boat itself has not been located, and officials were unable to answer what type of boat overturned or where the passengers were traveling from, according to NBC Miami.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed that they are aiding the Coast Guard in their search.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.