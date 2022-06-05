IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two dead, 13 injured in shooting in Philadelphia, police say

The attack was reported on South Street, an area bustling with nightlife.
By Joe Studley and Dennis Romero

Two people were killed and 13 others injured when gunfire broke out in Philadelphia overnight, police said early Sunday.

The shooting was reported on South Street, a corridor bustling with nightlife, near its intersection with Third Street at the north end of South Philadelphia, authorities said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted about the shooting and asked residence to avoid the area.

Conditions of the injured were not available, and it wasn't immediately clear how the shooting unfolded.

The situation is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Studley

Joe Studley is an assignment editor for NBC News.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 