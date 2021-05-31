2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Clé nightclub in Houston

Two people were killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting at a Houston nightclub, authorities said.

A gunman opened fire at approximately 1:21 a.m. local time at Clé, a club where several off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputies had been working extra jobs as security guards, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters early Monday morning.

A deputy fired back, Finner said, striking at least one man. Police believe the deputy hit the gunman, but could not immediately confirm that.

Officers speak with media following a deadly shooting at a Houston nightclub. Houston Police Department / via Twitter

"It's very difficult because the club was very crowded, dark inside," Finner said, adding that investigators were reviewing security footage.

Two men were killed in the club, Finner said, while two other people were transported to the hospital with injuries, one in critical condition, the other in stable condition. Their identities were not released.

Authorities said it was not clear whether there was more than one shooter. There were no suspects in custody.

Calls to the nightclub went unanswered Monday.

No deputies were hurt during the exchange of gunfire, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.