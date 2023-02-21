2 dead and 3 injured after explosion and fire at Florida welding business

Two people were killed and three others injured after a massive fire and explosion broke out Tuesday morning at a Florida welding business.

More than 20 fire crews responded to the explosion at 11350 Northwest South River Drive in Medley, a town 14 miles northwest of Miami, just after 8:40 a.m., according to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department spokesperson.

Footage captured nearby and obtained by NBC Miami shows a ball of fire shooting upward with black smoke billowing in its wake.

The firefighters found several vehicles on fire and fought the blaze with multiple hose lines, according to the fire department spokesperson.

The fire was put out by 10 a.m., NBC Miami reported.

There were five patients total, the spokesperson said. Two had traumatic injuries and were transported to a hospital, while a third was assessed and treated at the scene, according to the spokesperson.