2 dead, 6 hospitalized after vehicle plows into lunch crowd outside D.C. restaurant

Two women died and six other people were hospitalized after a vehicle plowed into the outdoor dining area of a Washington, D.C. restaurant during lunchtime Friday, authorities said.

"The victims appeared to all be diners," Metropolitan Police Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion said at a news conference.

Authorities think the driver, described as elderly, accidentally lost control, the commander said.

The driver was cooperating with investigators, the commander said. “All indications are that this was truly accidental,” Bedlion said.

The six who survived the crash were all stabilized, with some in serious condition, the department said.

None of the victims, described as ranging in age from 30 to 80, have been identified.

The vehicle, which appeared to be a 2000s-era Subaru Legacy-based station wagon that serves as the basis for other models, crashed into the diners shortly before 12:30 p.m., officials said.

Police believe the vehicle was stopped by people and furnishings in its path, and that it was not under braking at the time of the crash, the commander said.

Diners were plentiful Friday as Washington experienced temperatures in the 60s and few clouds in the early afternoon. The crash happened near Chevy Chase, Maryland.

NBC Washington identified the restaurant as Parthenon Restaurant & Chevy Chase Lounge. Officials said there was no structural damage.