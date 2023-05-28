At least 2 dead and multiple injured in shooting in New Mexico resort town during motorcycle rally

At least two people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting Saturday during a popular annual motorcycle rally in New Mexico, officials said.

The extent of injuries was unavailable. New Mexico State Police said one of the survivors was flown to Denver for treatment.

In a tweet late Saturday, State Police said two people had died and six were injured, however, Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said one person had died at the hospital.

"I can confirm 3 dead and 5 injured," Calhoun said in an email.

In a a video interview with the Questa Del Rio News, Calhoun said shooters have been apprehended in the incident, which involved motorcycle gang members. Calhoun later confirmed those details to NBC News.

State Police, which did not provide any information about arrests or who may have been involved, said the scene is secure and there is "no ongoing threat to public safety."

The gunfire happened about 5 p.m. on the town's main drag, near two retail stores, Calhoun said.

State Police said earlier in the evening that it the agency was investigating a shooting in the town. It did not provide additional information about the shooting or any possible victims.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is assisting state police in the investigation.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was in contact with Calhoun and law enforcement regarding the attack. "My thoughts are with the Red River community following this violent incident," she tweeted.

The resort town of 675, northeast of Taos in a range at the southern end of the Rocky Mountains, was expecting nearly 30,000 people over the weekend as part of the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally.

Events connected to the rally include music performances, according a website for the event.