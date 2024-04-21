IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2 dead, 6 injured in shooting at block party in Memphis

One victim was in critical condition, Memphis police said.
By Dennis Romero

Two people are dead and an estimated six others were injured in a shooting at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

The shooting was reported about 7:39 p.m. near Orange Mound Park, south of Simons Bank Liberty Stadium. A block party was happening at the time, with as many as 300 people attending, police said.

There was no permit for the party, the department said.

One of the six victims was listed in critical condition, police said.

The department initially said there were 16 total victims, but later revised that number down to eight after it said several appeared to be counted more than once.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in custody. What sparked the violence was under investigation, police said.

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Andrew Blankstein and TJ Swigart contributed.