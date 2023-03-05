2 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at teen house party outside Atlanta

Two people were killed and at least six others injured at a house party attended by more than 100 teenagers Saturday night in a suburb outside Atlanta.

Shots were fired after a "confrontation" occurred at the party, according to the Douglasville County Sheriff's Office. The department said in a press release Sunday morning that it was still in the midst of a "very active investigation."

"Information is very limited at this time," the sheriff's office said. "Our investigators have worked all night and are still there looking for answers."

No additional details were offered in regard to the shooting or the identities of the victims.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with knowledge regarding potential suspects to come forward with the information.

Douglasville is a suburb located about 20 miles west of downtown Atlanta.