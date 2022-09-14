2 dead, 7 injured after shooting erupts at Chicago park

Two people were killed and seven others injured after an altercation between two groups erupted with gunfire at Chicago's Washington Park Tuesday evening, police said.

Shots were reported at 7:46 p.m. local time in the 500 block of East 51st Street on the city's South Side.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean in an evening news briefing that two groups got into a “verbal altercation” and fired shots at each other.

A 43-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Officers at the scene of a shooting at Chicago's Washington Park on Tuesday night. NBC5 Chicago

In an update early Wednesday morning, police said a 20-year-old man who sustained “multiple gunshot wounds to the body" later died in the hospital.

Authorities said all those involved in the violence were adults.

The wounded include: a 30-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to the left shin, a 39-year-old man shot in the right ankle, a 27-year-old woman shot in the upper left thigh, and a 22-year-old man suffering two gunshot wounds to the left elbow, and a 19-year-old man shot in the upper right shoulder. All of the survivors were hospitalized and in good condition.

Police later said two more injured victims — a 33-year-old woman who sustained a graze wound to the upper arm and a 46-year-old man who sustained a graze wound to the right calf — had self-transported to the hospital in good condition.

The shooting, which unfolded near the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, remains under investigation.

During the press conference, Melean was asked if the groups were playing baseball on the field in the park, but he said it wasn’t clear. Witnesses told NBC Chicago a group was having a barbecue in the park when shots rang out.

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for information in connection with the shooting.