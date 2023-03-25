2 dead, 7 missing after explosion rocks Pennsylvania chocolate factory

Two people are dead and seven are missing after an explosion rocked a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania on Friday, authorities said.

Six people were also taken for medical attention in the blast at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, 63 miles northwest of Philadelphia, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency said.

A spokeswoman for Reading Hospital said eight people were brought to the facility. One was transferred, two were in fair condition and the others were released, said the spokeswoman, Jessica Belzer, of Tower Health.

Fire and smoke at the scene of an explosion in West Reading, Pa., on Friday. Courtesy Renèe Rivera

The cause of the blast was unclear. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Images posted on social media showed massive flames tearing through the building and a tower of smoke after the arrival of fire fighters.

Richard M. Palmer Sr. founded the company in 1948.