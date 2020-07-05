2 dead, 8 others injured in Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub shooting

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two people were killed and another eight injured during a nightclub shooting in Greenville, South Carolina, during a musical performance early Sunday.

Deputies who had been patrolling in the area rushed into Club Lavish after hearing shots fired and began evacuating people. Authorities have suspect information but did not identify a person of interest, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

The sheriff said two deputies were leaving a call when they saw a crowd run from the venue at about 1:50 a.m.

“So they float down and stop and look, they kind of see what was going on and that's when they heard multiple gunshots,” Lewis said. “And they parked here in front of the club and ran inside ... trying to stop that threat.”

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Though authorities initially said 12 people were shot, there were 10 victims of the shooting, Lt. Jimmy Bolt from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office told NBC News. Bolt blamed the miscount on confusion in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Two were pronounced dead at the hospital and eight were wounded, their conditions ranging from non-life threatening to critical.

Victims were taken to nearby hospitals by emergency medical services as other agencies came to assist.

It’s unclear if it was just one shooter as the nightclub had a large amount of casings inside. Lewis said the incident could potentially be gang related, though he did not give a reason why he believed that to be the case.

“It's a very active thing inside the club,” Lewis said. “There's a small stage where some artists for a group was performing. Everything's turned over there's a few chairs in there, food on the floor for models busted. You can tell somebody's left in a hurry.”

Lewis said he was unsure why the club was open at all given the state’s current coronavirus restrictions. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has allowed a number of businesses to reopen, but entertainment venues such as nightclubs and theaters have remained closed.

“We don't know if they filed an appeal to do that or not about the governor's order,” Lewis said. “I do know they were serving alcohol in there and those kind of things. I don't know how many people. I know there was a very, very, very large crowd... with very little space in there for any type of social distancing.”

Authorities are in contact with the governor’s office to check if Club Lavish filed for an appeal to the state’s order.

Coronavirus is on the uptick in South Carolina, with the state reporting more than 1,800 new cases on Saturday. South Carolina has had a total of 43,386 cases, according to NBC News tracking data.