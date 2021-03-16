2 dead after fireworks explosion rocks California neighborhood

Two people were killed in a fireworks explosion that rocked an Ontario, California, neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were battling a fire sparked by "a large battery of fireworks," including some that appeared to be "commercial grade" and the type you would see at "fireworks shows," Chief Ray Gayk of the Ontario Fire Department said.

Officials had not released any details about the victims, and crews had evacuated homes in the area.

"What we are doing right now is working with Ontario fire and bomb squad, clearing the area of any unexploded ordinance," Gayk said.

Videos shared on social media showed explosions launching into the air.

Someone’s firework stack went off in Ontario shook our whole neighborhood pic.twitter.com/LmUrtgl0oK — pms♑️ (@Prudencepms) March 16, 2021

Footage from a news helicopter showed horses being freed from a barn by firefighters; Gayk confirmed that a horse and dog were both rescued from the blast scene.

Ontario is about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.