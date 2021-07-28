2 dead after leak at Texas chemical plant

Two people were dead and several were injured after a leak at a Texas chemical plant Tuesday night, authorities said.

Five people were treated for injuries on the scene, two were transported to the hospital and 31 nearby were assessed, Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said at a news conference Tuesday night.

The chemical company LyondellBasell said in a statement that an acetic acid leaked was to blame in the fatal injuries at its La Porte complex near Houston.

"Our on-site incident response team responded quickly, and the leak is stopped," LyondellBasell said, adding that air-quality monitoring near the plant, in an unincorporated part of Harris County, shows "no level of concern" for residents.

"We do know the impact was contained here to the plant," Christensen said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted, "There is no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended at this time."

Acetic acid is diluted in water to make white vinegar.

Christensen said Harris County hazmat teams were entering the site to perform secondary searches.