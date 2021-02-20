2 dead after military jet crashes near Alabama airport

Two people died when a military training jet crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Friday, officials said.

Marshall J. Taggart, Jr., executive airport director, said the airport was informed about the crash in an adjacent, wooded area about 5:05 p.m.

The T-38 trainer was based out of the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. Taggart said he believed the aircraft was flying to a base in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Montgomery airport abuts an Air Force facility known as Dannelly Field, home of Alabama Air National Guard's 187th Fighter Wing. It's not clear if a pilot was trying to land there.

"A safety investigation board will convene to investigate the accident," the Air Force said.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency told residents to stay away from the area Friday night.

Taggart said the crash did not change the arrival and departure schedule at the airport.