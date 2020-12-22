2 dead after small plane crashes after takeoff near Dallas

Two people died Monday after the small plane they were in crashed near Dallas, officials said.

The plane was attempting to land when it crashed just before 3 p.m. in Grand Prairie along a service road, the fire department said in a statement.

The small passenger plane had taken off from the city's municipal airport minutes earlier, officials said.

Witnesses said the plane hit a telephone pole, "struggled for about another 500 feet by hitting the concrete multiple times" and then hit a pickup before coming to rest in the parking lot of a Sonic restaurant, Grand Prairie Fire Chief Robert Fite told reporters.

By the time firefighters and police arrived, the plane was fully engulfed, Fite said.

The person in the pickup was transported to a hospital, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

The names of those killed were not immediately released, and the Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene and leading the investigation, the fire department said.

The plane is based in Denton and stopped at the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport before taking off and crashing, authorities said. People at the airport said there were only two people on the plane, Fite said.

Grand Prairie is a city of around 195,000 in between Dallas and Fort Worth, and is around 40 miles south of Denton.