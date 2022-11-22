2 dead in WBTV News helicopter crash in North Carolina

Two people are dead after a helicopter crashed in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The aftermath of a deadly helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 22, 2022. Marquise Beatty Sr.

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near Interstate 77 and Nations Ford Road at around 12:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The helicopter belonged to local CBS news station WBTV, NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte reported. NBC News reached out to WBTV for comment.

The two people onboard the plane were confirmed dead by the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. The victims have not been identified.

No vehicles on the highway were involved in the accident, according to police.

"All of I-77 Southbound is closed at this time near the Nations Ford exit and will remain closed for an extended period of time," police announced on Twitter, later adding that ramps are closed from I-85 north and south to I-77 south.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.