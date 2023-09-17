2 pilots dead in collision at National Championship Air Races in Nevada

Two pilots were killed when their planes collided upon landing at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, race organizers said.

The collision happened about 2:15 p.m. at the conclusion of the event's T-6 Gold race, the Reno Air Racing Association said in a statement.

The pilots haven’t been publicly identified.

Racing was suspended as first responders and investigators descended on the scene at Reno Stead Airport, the association said.

No other deaths or injuries were reported.

That National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate.

The T-6 class of racing pits "stock," propeller-driven North American Aviation T-6 Texan aircraft, first flown as training planes in the prewar era, in contests of speed and agility.