2 dead at Rocky Mountain National Park were mother, toddler son

By Phil Helsel
A Colorado coroner’s office on Monday identified two people found dead at Rocky Mountain National Park as a woman and her 17-month-old child, both of whom died from gunshot wounds to the head.
Tristen Watson, 24, of Colorado Springs, and her son, Christopher Watson, were found dead Friday. The manner of death for Watson was suicide and for the child homicide, the Larimer County Coroner said in a statement.
Rocky Mountain National Park, northwest of Denver, said it received a report Friday that a person who was suicidal might be in the park.
