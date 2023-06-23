IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2 dead in shooting outside Florida McDonald’s, police say

Tallahassee police said they were conducting a double homicide investigation after officers responded to the fast-food restaurant Thursday and found two men dead in the parking lot.
/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two people were found dead following a shooting Thursday afternoon outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the Florida Panhandle, police said.

Tallahassee police said in a Facebook post that they were conducting a double homicide investigation.

When officers responded to the fast-food restaurant about 5 p.m., they reported finding two men dead in the parking lot.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims or who might have killed them.

No injuries were reported inside the restaurant.

The Associated Press