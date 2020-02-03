2 dead, child injured in shooting incident at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall

Two women were killed and a child was injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.
Students and staff members on campus were asked to shelter in place as a "precautionary measure" as university police investigated the shooting at Pride Rock Residence Hall. The order was lifted after about an hour, but the residence hall remained blocked off, campus police said.
University Police Department Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responded to a call that came from another building resident at approximately 10:17 a.m. local time. Upon arrival, officers found two dead women in a room.
"A third person, a small child who is approximately 2 years old who is in stable condition, was also in the room," Vaughn said.
The university did not release identification for the women or the small child.
Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News that investigators believe those involved in the shooting knew each other.
Texas A&M University-Commerce is a public university located about 65 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
