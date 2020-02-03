2 dead, child injured in shooting incident at Texas A&M-Commerce residence hall

A 2-year-old was found in a residence hall room with two dead women is listed as stable, university police said.

Police say two women dead in Texas A&M-Commerce shooting

Feb. 3, 202001:09

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Doha Madani

Two women were killed and a child was injured in a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.

Students and staff members on campus were asked to shelter in place as a "precautionary measure" as university police investigated the shooting at Pride Rock Residence Hall. The order was lifted after about an hour, but the residence hall remained blocked off, campus police said.

University Police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responded to a call from another building resident at about 10:17 a.m. local time. Officers found two dead women in a room.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

"A third person, a small child who is approximately 2 years old who is in stable condition, was also in the room," Vaughn said.

The university did not identify the women or the child.

Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC News that investigators believe those involved in the shooting knew each other.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is a public university about 65 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Image: Doha MadaniDoha Madani

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 

Andrew Blankstein contributed.