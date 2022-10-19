2 dead after small plane crashes in Ohio auto dealership lot

The pilot and an occupant of a small plane were killed when the aircraft crashed into the parking lot of an auto dealership in southeastern Ohio on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash in Marietta, a city of about 13,000 on the West Virginia border, occurred around 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

No one was hurt on the ground, but vehicles were damaged at the Buick GMC dealership, the agency said.

Smoke rises after a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. WTAP

Killed were Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, the highway patrol said. It did not say which person was the pilot.

The plane was a Beechcraft BE9L, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane took off from John Glenn International Airport in Columbus around 6:35 a.m., a highway patrol spokesman, Lt. Nathan Dennis, told reporters Tuesday morning. It was unclear where the plane was headed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating.