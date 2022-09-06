2 dead in Southern California wildfire

Two people have died after a wildfire broke out Monday in Southern California southeast of Los Angeles, a blaze that grew to 700 acres and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes, officials said.

The deaths, civilian fatalities, were announced Monday evening by fire officials in Riverside County where the Fairview Fire was burning. No further details were available.

The flames were near Hemet, a city of around 89,000 people.

It was 700 acres and 5 percent contained by 7:45 p.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department said.

The fire started shortly after 2 p.m. and quickly grew, fire Capt. Richard Cordova said in a video briefing earlier Monday.

There were 3,254 homes under evacuation orders Monday night, the department of forestry and fire protection, known as Cal Fire, said. The fire was burning south of Hemet.

One other civilian injury was also reported by fire officials. Seven structures were destroyed and several more were damaged, the fire department said.

The fire broke out as most of California was under excessive heat warnings. The state has been affected by a days-long heat wave that has strained the electric grid, with calls for conservation.

In Northern California, the Mill Fire which began Friday also killed two people, officials there said.

The two people who died, women aged 66 and 73, were found in separate locations in the town of Weed by firefighters Friday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has said.

The Mill Fire had burned 4,263 acres by Monday night, according to Cal Fire. It was 55 percent contained. At least 89 structures were destroyed.