2 dead in Tesla crash after car 'no one was driving' hits tree, authorities say

Two men were killed in a Texas car crash Saturday after authorities said a Tesla that "no one was driving" hit a tree.

The crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. in a residential area near the Woodlands, an area about 30 miles north of Houston, NBC affiliate KPRC reported. The vehicle, a 2019 Tesla, was driving at high speed when it ran off the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames, authorities said, according to the station.

Police respond to the site of a crash where a driverless Tesla collided with a tree in Houston on April 17, 2021, which killed two passengers in the car. Scott J. Engle

Mark Herman, the Harris County Precinct 4 constable, told KPRC that a preliminary investigation revealed "no one was driving the car" when the accident occurred. One person was in the passenger seat and another was in the rear seat, he said.

The names of the victims were not released by authorities as of Monday morning.

Deputies used more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames because the vehicle's battery kept reigniting the fire, authorities said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In 2018, a 38-year-old driver was killed in Mountain View, California after a Tesla Model X that was on autopilot crashed into a concrete divider and caught fire. The company said at the time that no action had been taken by the driver, who had a 5-second view of the concrete divider.

And in 2016, a 40-year-old driver in Florida was killed in a Tesla Model S on autopilot that failed to stop when a tractor-trailer made a left turn in front of the vehicle.