2 Detroit police officers found fatally shot inside a home with a baby inside the residence

Two Detroit police officers were found dead inside a home on Sunday in what is believed to be a murder-suicide, the city's police chief said.

Officers responded to a well-being check near Farmington and 6 Mile roads in suburban Livonia, about 20 miles from Detroit, at around 12:30 p.m.

When they entered the home, officers found a 22-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit reported.

Detroit Police Chief James E. White confirmed the two people killed were officers in his department. Their names were not released.

“It’s a sad day for our department,” White told reporters Sunday.

A baby was inside the home during the shooting but was not harmed, according to the Livonia Police Department, according to WDIV. The baby is now in the care of a family member.

Livonia Police Capt. Greg Yon said investigators believe the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.

