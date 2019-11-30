2 fall to their deaths at Arches National Park in Utah

A 30-year-old man was also injured in the accident at what the park called "the world's most famous natural stone arch."
Delicate Arch, Arches National Park, Utah
Delicate arch in Arches National Park, Utah with snow capped La sal Mountains in the backgroundGetty Images

By Dennis Romero

Two tourists were dead and another was injured Friday after falling into a natural, deep bowl formation under Utah's iconic Delicate Arch at Arches National Park, authorities said.

The accident in wet, slick conditions on grounds covered by stone formations and "biological soil crust" was reported at 7:30 a.m., Arches National Park Chief Ranger Scott Brown said.

Rescuers arrived to find a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman dead at the scene, he said. An injured 30-year-old man was flown to Moab Regional Hospital, the chief ranger said.

Authorities believe the three are from California. Their identities were not immediately available. More information was expected Monday.

The trail leading to what the park service describes as "the world's most famous natural stone arch" was closed temporarily after the accident.

Austin Mullen and Bita Ryan contributed.