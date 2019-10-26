Breaking News Emails
One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago and caught fire Saturday, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation determined two drivers were traveling at high speeds and one of them lost control of a vehicle, smashing into the building, according to Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police said they got a call about the accident at 5:57 a.m.
McCormick Place security told the Chicago Fire Department that drivers were drag racing when one lost control and hit the building, the Chicago Sun Times reported.
Police said there was no impact on scheduled events at McCormick Place, which is the largest convention center in the U.S., with about 2.6 million square feet. It draws millions of visitors each year.