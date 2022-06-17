2 Florida men accused of attacking Black teen and his friend, damaging their car

Two white men were arrested after being accused of harassing a Black teenager and damaging his car as he drove through a Sanford, Florida, neighborhood.

The alleged incident happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. in the Lake Forest neighborhood, an upscale area of Seminole County. It was partially captured on cellphone video by the teen, Jermaine Jones, and shared on Facebook by his father.

Two men identified by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office as Donald Corsi, 52, and Howard Hughes, 61, are seen in the video screaming at Jermaine.

One of the men accused Jermaine, 16, of "burning out, racing" through the neighborhood. Jermaine asks the men to back away from him.

"I'm not in your face. Get out of my neighborhood," one man says.

The video shows a back window of Jermaine's Mercedes-Benz shattered, with glass littering the backseat and the ground. A large rock is sitting in the middle of the seat. Underneath the broken window, is a big dent in the door.

Police respond to the scene in Sanford. Fla. CJ Jones / via Facebook

An arrest report states that Jermaine was driving with a 15-year-old friend when Hughes and Corsi "aggressively approached" their vehicle, "assaulted" them and made "verbal threats."

One of the men hit the car with a large orange traffic cone, putting a dent in the door, according to the report. The other man "threw a large stone with sharp edges into the back seat" while the teens were in the car, the report states. The 15-year-old also told deputies that he was hit with the cone.

Jermaine's father, Columbus “CJ” Jones, wrote on Facebook that his son and the other teen were in the neighborhood to visit a friend. As the situation escalated, his son tried to drive away but the men "cut him off" and hit the car with a cone, Jones said.

A large stone with sharp edges in the back seat of the car. CJ Jones / via Facebook

"I wonder where those men picked up those cones and stone? ... What if they were able to run into their house to get armed would they use that instead of the cone and stone?" he wrote. "I am glad no one got hurt. This will definitely leave a scar on my son’s mentality moving forward."

The Jones family was not immediately available for an interview Friday morning.

Hughes and Corsi were both arrested on charges of damage to property — criminal mischief. Hughes faces an additional charge of battery while Corsi faces a weapons offense. It's not clear if they have obtained attorneys, and they could not be reached at phone numbers listed for them.

Lake Forest is a gated community located minutes from downtown Sanford, the same city where Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager, was shot and killed in 2012 by George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer, was charged in the murder but was acquitted by a jury.