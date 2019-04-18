Breaking News Emails

By Doha Madani

Two middle school girls in Avon Park, Florida, allegedly plotted to kill other students they had placed on a "hit list."

The two students were taken into custody at Avon Park Middle School at the end of the day Wednesday, the Highlands County School Board said. A teacher had informed law enforcement of a plan to harm others off campus.

Both girls are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, NBC affiliate WFLA reported Thursday.

A parent of one of the targeted students told WFLA that the two girls had a "hit list" of 10 students, which was made up of seven girls and three boys.

A spokesperson for the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and local prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

