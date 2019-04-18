Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 18, 2019, 7:34 PM GMT By Doha Madani

Two middle school girls in Avon Park, Florida, allegedly plotted to kill other students they had placed on a "hit list."

The two students were taken into custody at Avon Park Middle School at the end of the day Wednesday, the Highlands County School Board said. A teacher had informed law enforcement of the girls' plan to harm others off campus.

A teacher observed the girls acting "hysterical" while searching for a folder in the classroom and expressing worry that they would be arrested, according to arrest reports from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm just going to tell them it's a prank if they call me or find it," one of the girls said.

The teacher then found the folder, which included handwritten notes about guns, and alerted the school's resource officer.

In eight sheets of notes, the girls detailed plans to make contact with nine victims and how to transport three of them before killing them.

A parent of one of the targeted victims told NBC affiliate WFLA that the two girls had a "hit list" of students.

"The plans identify the suspects would obtain firearms and use the firearms to kill the victims," the arrest records said. "The plans further speak about the transportation of the victims' bodies to other locations and their disposal, specifically burning and burying their bodies."

Other notes specified what the girls would wear, such as gloves, and to make sure their hair would not show when they put on their clothes.

The 14-year-old girls are each facing nine counts of conspiracy to commit murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Florida's Department of Juvenile Justice advised that the girls be transported to a juvenile facility in Bartow, the arrest records stated.

A spokesperson for the local prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.