2 former Texas deputies acquitted in death of man who was tased following police chase

Two former Texas sheriff’s deputies were acquitted of all charges in the death of a Black man who was tased several times following a police chase that was captured on the reality television show "Live PD."

James Johnson and Zachary Camden, two former deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, were found not guilty by a Travis County jury just after 8 p.m. Thursday, defense attorney Ken Ervin said.

They were cleared on charges of manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, and assault in the March 2019 death of Javier Ambler.

Ambler, 40, died in police custody after he was tased four times. He had told the deputies he had heart issues and could not breathe.

The verdict was handed down following a nine-day trial. After the decision was announced, Ambler’s father, Javier Ambler Sr., embraced Johnson and Camden and said "no hard feelings" before leaving, NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin reported.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza said he had hoped the outcome of the trial "would bring justice and closure" for Ambler’s family.

"Our hearts continue to break for the family of Javier Ambler," he said in a statement. "We are grateful to our community members who served on the jury for this case, respect their decision, and thank them for their service."

Ervin said Friday that Camden and Johnson’s records will be expunged.

The younger Ambler had led authorities on a 22-minute chase after Williamson County deputies tried to stop him for failing to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic, according to a police report. The chase began in Williamson County around 1:30 a.m. on March 28, 2019, and ended in north Austin.

Austin Police Department also responded to the scene. At the time, the former A&E reality television show "Live PD" was filming sheriff’s deputies.

Body camera video from an Austin police officer showed Ambler on the ground with several officers. An officer told Ambler to give him his hands or he would be tased again, according to the video.

Ambler told authorities that he had congestive heart failure and that he could not breathe. He was restrained and tased at least three times.

His manner of death was declared a homicide, according to a custodial death report filed with the Texas Office of the Attorney General. Ambler died of congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity, in combination with forcible restraint, the report said.

Ambler's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2020, alleging that sheriff’s deputies engaged in a reckless chase of Ambler to make entertaining television for "Live PD." A&E canceled the show in 2020.

In 2021, the county reached a $5 million settlement with Ambler's family.

Both Camden and Johnson resigned shortly after then-Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody lost reelection in November 2020.