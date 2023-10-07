2 hurt when shuttle bus collides with passenger plane taxiing on O'Hare runway

Two people suffered minor injuries when an airport shuttle bus clipped a passenger airplane taxiing for departure at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Friday, officials said.

The bus and plane made "minor contact," and the injuries to two people were characterized as very minor, said Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford.

The two were taken to medical facilities, he said.

The plane, a Bombardier CRJ-200 operated by Air Wisconsin Flight 6209, was taxiing ahead of takeoff when the collision took place about 7:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary statement.

In its own statement, the Chicago Department of Aviation, which operates the airport, described the plane as being operated by American Airlines. American and Air Wisconsin have a partnership for regional service.

It's not clear why the bus and plane were so close to each other, and cause was unavailable.

Langford said one of the vehicles clipped the other, though it wasn't initially clear which one struck the other.

The FAA said the collision was under investigation.