2 injured in Iowa gas station explosion

Two people were injured during an explosion on Monday morning at a gas station in Earling, Iowa.
Authorities responded to numerous 911 calls about a large explosion that came in around 8:25 a.m., according to a statement from Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross. Authorities found the Earling Standard gas station on fire with debris scattered around the station.
Earling is a small city about two hours west of Des Moines, Iowa and an hour east of Omaha, Nebraska.
There were two people inside the station during the explosion who made it out and received medical attention. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but one was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Omaha.
One of the victims was treated and released on Monday, the sheriff's department said.
Multiple fire crews responded to the explosion in an effort to extinguish the fire. The cause of the blast is under investigation.