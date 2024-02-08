2 JetBlue planes touch at Logan Airport, leading to cancellation of both flights, authorities say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Two JetBlue planes touched while in a de-icing area at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The planes made contact when one wingtip touched another plane’s tail, the Massachusetts Port Authority said.

No injuries were reported and both flights were canceled, Massport said.

NBC10 Boston reached out to JetBlue but has yet to hear back.

This is the third plane collision at Logan Airport in the last year. In March, a United Airlines plane leaving for Newark, New Jersey, made contact with another United plane that was set to fly to Denver. No injuries were reported.

Then in June, there was a low-speed collision between a United Airlines plane and a parked Delta Air Lines plane. No one was hurt in that incident.