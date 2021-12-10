2 Kentucky Catholic school students charged in sexual assault of fellow student

Two students who attended a Kentucky Catholic high school were charged Monday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of another student that was recorded on video earlier this year.

One of the boys was charged with sodomy-first degree and strangulation-first degree, while the other was charged with complicity sodomy-first degree and attempted strangulation-first degree, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Both teens were students of Louisville's all-boys St. Xavier High School when a video of the alleged assault surfaced in May. The video showed two teens sexually assault another male off-campus, NBC affiliated WAVE reported.

St. Xavier officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In May, after the video surfaced, a school statement said the students had been disciplined, but did not disclose how.

St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Ky. Google Maps

"Saint Xavier High School condemns the actions of these few students. We have the highest standards for ourselves and our students that hold us accountable both on and off-campus, day and night, weekday or weekend," the statement said.