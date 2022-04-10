2 killed, 10 injured in Cedar Rapids club shooting

Two people were killed and another 10 injured after someone opened fire in a nightclub early Sunday morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Officers on a nearby patrol responded to the shooting around 1:27 a.m. Sunday morning at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, according to Cedar Rapids Police. The two victims were not identified and police did not offer conditions on the injured.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on April 10, 2022. KWWL

Police did not offer details as to a potential suspect but said that there is currently no threat to public safety.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News Sunday.