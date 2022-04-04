IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

2 killed, 2 hurt in San Francisco playground shooting

The gunshots rang out at Alice Chalmers Playground, which serves Longfellow Elementary School on weekdays.
Alice Chalmers Playground on Brunswick Street in San Francicso.
Alice Chalmers Playground on Brunswick Street in San Francicso.Google Maps
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Two men were killed and two were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at a San Francisco playground, according to police.

San Francisco Police said no arrests had been made in the shooting, which officers responded to at 4:39 p.m.

Four men suffered gunshot wounds and were brought to a hospital, police said. Two men were pronounced dead at the hospital while two suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The gunshots rang out at Alice Chalmers Playground, which serves Longfellow Elementary School on weekdays. The park features a unique climbing structure and winding slide.

The shooting followed an overnight shooting in Sacramento in which six people were killed and 12 were hurt.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.