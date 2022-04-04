2 killed, 2 hurt in San Francisco playground shooting

Two men were killed and two were injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting at a San Francisco playground, according to police.

San Francisco Police said no arrests had been made in the shooting, which officers responded to at 4:39 p.m.

Four men suffered gunshot wounds and were brought to a hospital, police said. Two men were pronounced dead at the hospital while two suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The gunshots rang out at Alice Chalmers Playground, which serves Longfellow Elementary School on weekdays. The park features a unique climbing structure and winding slide.

The shooting followed an overnight shooting in Sacramento in which six people were killed and 12 were hurt.