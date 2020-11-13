Two people were killed in an explosion that rocked a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut on Friday morning, officials said.

The blast happened at about 8:20 a.m. in a maintenance building that's on VA grounds, but separate from the medical clinic, a hospital spokesman said.

“We received a report this morning that an explosion occurred at the West Haven campus of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System that resulted in two deaths in a non-patient care area," according to a statement by VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

"Neither of the victims were VA patients and patient care was not affected. Emergency personnel are on the scene. Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion."

Local fire marshals and detectives with the state police's Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the hospital at 950 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, authorities said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their life in the explosion at the VA," state Sen. James Maroney, a Democrat who represents West Haven, said in a statement.

"I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the first responders who are on hand dealing with the situation as we wait to find out what caused the explosion."

