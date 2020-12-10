2 killed in Michigan home explosion

Two people were found dead after an unexplained home explosion in upper Michigan on Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to the residence on Fordville Road in Dickinson County at about 9:50 a.m. after a report of a large explosion, Michigan State Police said. Two bodies were recovered at the scene and have not yet been identified by authorities.

The cause of the explosion is unclear and currently under investigation, according to state police.

The fatal explosion in Michigan comes just one day after a blast leveled an upstate New York house at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, in what was described as “a big flame ball.” The explosion in New York was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, in Monroe County just outside of Rochester.

It did not appear that anyone was inside the upstate New York home at the time of the explosion and the cause is under investigation, according to NBC affiliate WHEC.