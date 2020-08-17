2 men to be charged in the 2002 cold case killing of hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two men will be charged in the fatal shooting of Jam Master Jay, a founding member of Run-DMC and New York City hip-hop legend, whose death has remained unsolved for nearly 18 years.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan have been indicted in the murder of the pioneering DJ, whose real name was Jason Mizell, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced on Monday. Jordan will be arraigned on Monday. Washington, 56, is currently serving a federal prison sentence and will be arraigned later this week.

Prosecutors allege that the two men walked into the famed DJ's Queens studio and killed him in a "drug-related" homicide, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme.

"They walked in and murdered him in cold blood," DuCharme said. "We started investigating that case a very long time ago, in the early 2000s, but there were a lot of challenges in bringing that case.”

The acting U.S. attorney said his office was confident that they will be able to prosecute and prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

"For the crime of murder, the passage of time offers you no escape," DuCharme said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Jordan’s attorney, Michael Hueston, declined comment to NBC News on Monday.

Jam Master Jay ascended to hip-hop royalty during the 1980s as DJ for the groundbreaking Run-DMC. The DJ also opened his own record label, which is best known for discovering rapper 50 Cent in the 1990s.

He was shot dead in his Queens studio on Oct. 30, 2002, at the age of 37, with few clues for police to identify his killer for nearly the last two decades.

Washington was first named as a suspect in Jay’s death in 2007 in federal court documents that alleged Washington was the armed accomplice of a second unidentified gunman. The documents also alleged that Washington was a suspect in the fatal 1995 shooting of Randy Walker, a close associate of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, according to the Associated Press.

In a sworn statement, Washington denied the allegations and claimed hostile detectives had hounded him about the slaying of his “childhood friend” Mizell.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison commended the department’s investigators for the “relentless pursuit” of justice in the case.

“Me being a native of Queens and being a big fan of Run-DMC and Jam Master Jay, making this arrest was very very important to me,” Harrison told reporters Monday.

Run-DMC was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, commemorating the group’s legacy of moving hip-hop into the mainstream through their innovative sound and ability to blend genres.

The group had the first rap album to go gold and were the first rap performers to have a song featured on MTV, according to a 1986 Rolling Stone feature. They also received the first Grammy Lifetime Achievement for rap artists in 2016 by the Recording Academy.

Rapper Ice Cube honored the three men in an essay posted to the Grammy’s website in 2016, where he remarked that Run-DMC’s debut album was the first he saved up to buy with his own money.

“I remember when someone said hip-hop was dead,” he wrote. “I didn't believe them until I heard that they killed Jam Master Jay. Then I believed them. A part of hip-hop died that night, but the spirit lives on.”

NBC News is reaching out to Run DMC’s surviving members, Joseph Simmons and Darryl Matthews McDaniels, for comment on the case's developments.