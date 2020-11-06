2 men detained after police learn of possible threat to Philadelphia vote counting center

Two armed men who were en route to the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes are being counted, were taken into custody Thursday night after police learned of a possible threat, a Philadelphia police spokesperson told NBC News.

The spokesperson added that charges are pending for the two men, who have not been publicly identified, and that the FBI is investigating the matter.

The two men were driving a silver Hummer truck from Virginia. Police said they found the car parked and unoccupied around 10:20 p.m. ET; about seven minutes later, two police officers on bicycles saw two men in possession of firearms.

A parking violation envelope is affixed to the windshield of a Hummer vehicle parked near the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

"The males acknowledged that the silver Hummer was their vehicle, and an additional firearm was recovered from inside the Hummer," the police spokesperson said.

The men told police that they did not have a valid Pennsylvania firearms license, so they were taken into custody. Police said firearms charges were pending Friday morning.