Feb. 26, 2019, 6:39 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

Two officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department face charges after one of them was seen on video appearing to hit a handcuffed teenager in the head during an arrest last year.

In the video, Sgt. Manuel Regueiro is seen smacking a theft suspect, Bryan Crespo, who was 18, in the face as the teen is led through a room by another officer, NBC Miami reports..

The incident was captured on surveillance video inside Crespo's home after police broke through a door to take him into custody in March 2018 for allegedly stealing airbags out of cars, the outlet reports.

Regueiro was placed on paid leave following the incident. Prosecutors said Tuesday he faces charges of misdemeanor battery, according to the outlet.

A second officer, Alexander Gonzalez, faces charges of tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to destroy the surveillance system that captured the arrest, the Miami Herald reports.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and the police director, Juan J. Perez, said they will provide more details on the case and charges during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.