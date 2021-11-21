2 missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti have been released

A religious organization announced Sunday that two of its missionaries taken hostage in Haiti were released following their kidnapping with 15 others last month.

Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based nonprofit organization, did not identify the two missionaries or the circumstances behind their release. The organization said its heart was still with the more than a dozen missionaries still being held.

"We cannot provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from, or their current location," the organization said in a statement. "We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and the individuals involved would safeguard that information."

The two people are "safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," the statement added.

In October, 17 U.S. and Canadian citizens working with Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. The gang controls the Ganthier commune in the suburb of Port-au-Prince where the missionaries were taken.

Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, on Oct. 22, 2021. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images file

The group of kidnapped missionaries included five children 8 months to 15 years old and 12 adults. It's unclear whether the released hostages included children.

Haitian officials said the group's leader was demanding $1 million per hostage, totaling $17 million in ransom.

A video circulating on social media, which a U.S. official said appeared legitimate, threatened to kill hostages if the ransom demand was not met.

Haiti has faced a series of disasters over the years, and the last several months have been met with renewed hardships. Its president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in July and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country in August.

More than 2,000 people were killed in the quake and thousands more were left displaced after their homes and business were decimated in the natural disaster.